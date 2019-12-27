DoorDash employee killed during robbery at Denny’s

Authorities in Virginia are currently searching for two suspects who robbed a Denny’s and killed a DoorDash employee who entered the restaurant during the robbery.

Officials say two masked men in their late teens or early 20’s entered the restaurant brandishing a gun and a baton around 2:20 am on December 26th.

The suspects then demanded property from both employees and diners before shooting one of the customers in the leg and in the torso.

As the suspects made their escape, a DoorDash employee by the name of Yusuf Ozgur attempted to enter the restaurant to pick up an order. He was then hit in the head by the suspect holding a baton before he was fatally shot by the suspect armed with a gun.

When authorities arrived, they applied a tourniquet to the victim who was shot in the leg and the torso, however, Ozgur was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showing the men entering the restaurant wearing dark clothes, masks, and gloves has since been released to the public.

An absolutely heinous and callous crime and police in Prince William County believe the two armed robbers have struck at least four times now in the past week. @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/tusnANzLB3 — John Gonzalez (@ABC7John) December 27, 2019

The FBI and area police are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.