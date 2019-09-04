Dorian Washes Up Cocaine on Florida Beaches

Hurricane Dorian apparently brought quite a surprise to some people walking along the beaches before and during the storm’s approach.

Melbourne Police say a package containing a kilogram of cocaine washed ashore near Paradise Beach Park around the time the hurricane began impacting the east coast.

A beachgoer found the drugs and pointed out what he thought was a “suspicious package” to a patrol officer who was monitoring the beach, according to Melbourne city spokeswoman Cheryl Mall. Tests confirmed the package contained cocaine.

Last Friday, another beachgoer in Cocoa Beach, less than 20 miles away, found a duffel bag that contained 15 bricks, or kilograms, of cocaine, says Cocoa Beach Police Sergeant Manny Hernandez. He adds that one brick of cocaine can sell for more than $30,000.