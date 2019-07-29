Double Date With Country Stars!

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray, Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell, and Kane Brown and Katelyn are givng you the chance to win a double date with them! Four winners and their dates will get to go into town for a double date with one of the country couples, who will plan the greatest night!

The couples are partnering with Bumble to make this happen! “We make a point to plan special dates often where we can enjoy being together and reconnect as husband and wife away from the craziness of what we both do in our outside lives. You have to work at keeping that relationship alive and growing, and that’s our biggest piece of advice for all the couples who are meeting through Bumble.” Scotty McCreery said.

Aside from date night Bumble also will donate $25,000 to the charity of each couple’s choice. Carly and Michael support the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, Chris and Lauren support JDRF, Kane and Katelyn support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Scotty and Gabi support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Fans who would like to jump on this opportunity can enter through the Bumble app. Applicants must be 18 years and older.