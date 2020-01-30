Downtown's not dead: Sam Hunt says his next record is finished

Connor Dwyer

Sam Hunt fans have had to be pretty patient over the last couple of years, but it seems as if the singer's long-awaited next record might finally be nearing release.

The “Body Like a Back Road” singer shared an Instagram snapshot of himself and his buddies hanging out in parking lot, saying in the caption that his next project is finished.

Furthermore, it looks like he’s gearing up to play the batch of new songs live sometime soon, too. “I finished up a new record this weekend and got together with the guys yesterday to start learning new songs!” Sam wrote.

Sam hasn’t released a new full-length album since he dropped his 2014 debut, Montevallo. That project produced a whopping four No. 1 hits, but nothing could compare to the 2017 juggernaut “Body Like a Back Road,” a standalone single that went on to spend a record-breaking 34 weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Since then, Sam has dropped a single here and there -- he shared “Downtown’s Dead” in 2018, followed by “Kinfolks” over a year later -- but fans waited in vain for a full-length follow-up to Montevallo. Now, it seems, that wait may finally be coming to an end.

