Dr. Fauci Predicts Millions of Americans to Be Infected, Over 100,000 Could Die

The coronavirus outbreak could kill from 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview Sunday.

The U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert made the prediction on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that millions across the country could become infected.

As of Sunday morning, the U.S. had about 125,000 infections and 2,200 deaths, based on a tally being maintained by the Johns Hopkins University.

The confirmed global death toll has surpassed 32,000, while new epicenters are emerging in U.S. cities including Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago.

Spain and Italy account for more than half of the world’s death toll, with each of those two countries still seeing over 800 deaths per day.

However, experts say the worldwide virus toll numbers are under-represented due to limited testing and political decisions about which bodies to count. Unlike the U.S., France and Italy have not been counting deaths that take place at home or in nursing homes.

‘’Europe must demonstrate that it is able to respond to this historic call,’’ Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said late Saturday. “I will fight until the last drop of sweat, until the last gram of energy, to obtain a strong, vigorous, cohesive European response.”

Meanwhile, President Trump backtracked late Saturday on the possibility he had raise that morning to quarantine New York and neighboring states, largely due to criticism and questions about the legality of such a move.

Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a travel advisory which asks all residents of New York City and others in New York state, New Jersey and Connecticut to avoid all nonessential travel for 14 days.