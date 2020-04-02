Dr. Fauci Receives Security Detail After Death Threats

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is reportedly surrounded by men in black because someone has threatened to kill the messenger.

Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly has been given a 24-7 security detail after receiving death threats.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top medical expert on the coronavirus pandemic, is facing threats to his personal safety and now requires personal security from law enforcement at all times, including at his home. https://t.co/JsmvnXbkIa — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2020

A law enforcement official says the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General, the agency’s law enforcement arm, asked the US Marshals Service for assistance following threats to Fauci. The Marshals then deputized HHS officers to act as personal security for the doctor.

The source of the threats has not been identified.

Fauci didn’t answer questions related to the matter during Wednesday’s coronavirus task force briefing.

President Trump, however, said people would “be in big trouble” if somebody attacked him.