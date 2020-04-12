Dr. Fauci Says Parts of U.S. Could Open Next Month

The White House’s said on Sunday that the economy in some parts of the country could be allowed to reopen as soon as next month.

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains that there is no light switch that can simply be “clicked” to turn everything back on. He adds that a “rolling re-entry” will be required, based on the status of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in various parts of the country.

The CDC network that tracks #COVID19 hospitalization rates shows overall hospitalization rate increasing, w/ rates increasing w/ age. Rates in ppl 65+ are highest at 39 per 100,000 people. Ppl 65+ should take special precautions to prevent COVID-19. https://t.co/hxtYtJokBG pic.twitter.com/NGaD1dgvHK — CDC (@CDCgov) April 11, 2020

Fauci says those factors include the region of the country, as well as the nature of the outbreak it already has experienced and the possible threat of an outbreak to come.

Social distancing guidelines imposed by President Trump are set to expire April 30.

As of Sunday morning, there are 530,830 confirmed cases and 20,646 deaths in the United States.

There are 19,347 total cases and 452 deaths in Florida.