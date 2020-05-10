Dr. Fauci, Two More Members of COVID-19 Task Force in Quarantine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert who has been serving on the White House coronavirus task force, told multiple media outlets over the weekend that he will go into a “modified” self-quarantine.

The decision to self-quarantine comes after two White House staffers, an unidentified valet to President Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, both tested positive for coronavirus late last week. Miller is the wife of White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci says his reasoning for doing a modified self-quarantine is that he had a “low-risk” contact with the White House staff member who tested positive.

In that regard, he will mostly work from home, and would wear a mask and take necessary precautions if he is requested to go to the White House or Capitol Hill, Fauci told CNN. He is expected to testify this week in person at a Senate hearing on the coronavirus.

Fauci says tested negative for the virus on Friday.

