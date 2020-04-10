Dr. Fauci Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him on Saturday Night Live

(Washington, DC) — White House Coronavirus Taskforce member Dr. Anthony Fauci wants actor Brad Pitt to play him on Saturday Night Live. Why not go for the academy award winning Hollywood heart-throb?

Dr. Anthony Fauci Jokes He'd Like Brad Pitt to Play Him on 'SNL' https://t.co/5rphvSVqvT — TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2020

In an appearance on CNN, Fauci asked if the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star would be up to the task of portraying him on TV.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been at the forefront of the White House taskforce.

SNL will return to NBC’s airwaves this weekend after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.