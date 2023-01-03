Drama unfolds as Ashley McBryde urges “Brenda Put Your Bra On”

ABC

Ashley McBryde‘s latest update from the fictional town of Lindeville has arrived, in the form of her new video, “Brenda Put Your Bra On.”

The tune is the opening track from her Grammy-nominated Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville album and chronicles a domestic disturbance in a trailer park.

“As soon as we recorded this song, we knew we wanted to make a video for it. It’s the start of the action in Lindeville,” Ashley explains. “There were a lot of ways we could have shot the video, yet [director] Reid [Long] had the idea to capture all the insanity and drama in one continuous take, which feels very in tune with the spirit of this entire project.”

Caylee Hammack and Pillbox Patti join Ashley on the track, which was produced by Brothers Osborne‘s John Osborne. Sibling TJ also appears on the album, along with Brandy Clark and others.

The Lindeville troupe will come together February 15 and 16 to perform the album at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

