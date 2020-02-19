"Drink a Beer": Luke Bryan announces original line of lager

Capitol Nashville

Luke Bryan is venturing down a new creative path.

The superstar has partnered with high-end wine, beer and liquor company, Constellation Brands, to launch his own brand of beer. Titled Two Lane American Golden Lager, the company says the beer is made from ingredients sourced from the U.S., including two-row barley and water gathered from the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Luke worked with Constellations to help develop the light lager, calling the new venture a dream come true.

“Between my songs, Instagram posts and onstage toasts to my audience, it’s no secret that I like beer,” he says in a statement. “For a long time, I’ve dreamed of creating a beer to enjoy no matter if you are hanging out at one of my shows or at home with friends and family, and I was so grateful to find a partner in Constellation to make that dream a reality.”

Two Lane will first be available throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic, including Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, the Carolinas and Virginia, beginning March 2.

