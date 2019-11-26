"Drink to That All Night:" Jerrod Niemann announces 2020 tour

Ryan Hamblin

Jerrod Niemann is starting the new year off with a bang.

The singer has announced that he's embarking on his headlining Ghost Rider Tour in 2020. The first leg of the tour begins on February 6 in San Diego, California and continues through February 21, where it concludes in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

You can expect the "Lover, Lover" singer to perform new music for fans who attend the shows. His last album release was 2017's This Ride.

“I’m so excited to hit the road again in 2020. Over the past year, we got to play some of our favorite dives, honky-tonks, theaters and beach bars, but most of all, we got to see so many familiar faces out in the crowd every night," Jerrod said in a statement. "We’re hoping the Ghost Rider Tour ends up being an extension of the party we started this year. There’s gonna be a lot of new music cranked up, more cold beer thrown down and some brand-new places and faces we’ve never had the chance to get rowdy with. I can’t wait!”

Tickets for select dates go on sale Friday. Here are the dates for Jerrod Niemann's 2020 Ghost Rider Tour:

2/6 -- San Diego, CA Moonshine Beach

2/8 -- San Bernardino, CA The Brandin' Iron

2/9 -- Santa Clarita, CA The Canyon Club

2/10 -- Morro Bay CA The Siren

2/11 -- San Jose CA Club Rodeo

2/13 -- Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

2/14 -- Jackpot, NV Cactus Petes Resort Casino

2/15 -- Jackpot, NV Cactus Petes Resort Casino

2/16 -- Kuna, ID Cowgirls

2/19 -- Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

2/20 -- Casper, WY The Gaslight Social

2/21 -- Cheyenne, WY Terry Bison Ranch

