“Drink Up”: Lee Brice and Randy Houser join Hardy for his newest Hixtape installmen

Courtesy of Big Loud Records

Hardy has recruited two of country music’s most powerful, soul-filled vocalists — Lee Brice and Randy Houser — for the newest release off his upcoming Hixtape Vol. 2.

The new song, “Drink Up,” is a rowdy ode to late nights with plenty of good beer and better friends. “Drink up, drink up/ Whatever you got in your Dixie cup,” the three stars sing in the song’s chorus. “The girls are on fire and the beer’s ice cold/ Something ‘bout tonight just makes me wanna hold my/ Drink up…”

It’s the latest track to be released off of Hixtape Vol. 2, which will be out in full on December 10. In the meantime, Hardy is releasing one song off the collection every Friday, each of which features a star collaboration or team-up.

Other artists who’ve lent their voices to Hixtape include Jon Pardi, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Dierks Bentley and more. Vol. 2 is the follow-up to the first Hixtape, which Hardy put out back in 2019.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.