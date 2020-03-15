Drive-through Coronavirus Testing Begins Monday in West Palm Beach

An quick and safe way to test for coronavirus is coming to West Palm Beach this week.

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will begin Monday at FoundCare, Inc, located at 2330 S. Congress Ave.

Residents must call before to make an appointment at (561) 967-0365. Those who meet the criteria for testing will be given an appointment and patient code.

The phone line will be manned for screening and appointments weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The patient will be instructed to self-quarantine at home while waiting for the test results, which can take from 48 to 72 hours. FoundCare staff will contact the patient with the results as soon as they are available.