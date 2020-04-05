Drive-Thru Coronavirus Test Site Opens Tuesday in South PB County

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is coming to southern Palm Beach County this week, Commissioner Mack Bernard announced during a press briefing on Sunday.

Testing will take place at the South County Civic Center, which is located at 16700 Jog Road near Delray Beach, beginning on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The site will be operated by Cleveland Clinic Florida, in conjunction with the Board of County Commissioners, the Florida National Guard, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Cleveland Clinic will take appointments by phone beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

The phone line, which is (561) 804-0250, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days per week.

Screening criteria will include presence of symptoms, exposures and risk factors.

Following Tuesday’s opening, testing will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Testing has been taking place at the FITTEAM of the Palm Beaches Ballpark in West Palm Beach since March 31.

Nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in the county have been from the southern cities such as Delray Beach and Boca Raton.