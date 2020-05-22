Driver crashes into a building after being shot

Authorities in Miami-Dade are currently investigating a car crash where the driver of the vehicle had been shot moments before the crash occurred.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue say that they responded to a building on the 11800 block of Northwest 12th Avenue Thursday, after witnesses reported that a vehicle crashed into the building.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery.

A witness who lives in the area says he heard a gun go off , a pause, and then more gunshots.

Another witness told reporters that they saw the victim and the gunman’s vehicle were side-by-side before the gun went off and the victim crashed into the building.

Authorities are still conducting their investigation.