Driver crashes into Delray Beach church

Police are investigating an incident after a driver lost control and crashed into a Church.

According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, a man trying attempting to go around a roundabout ended up driving into a wall at Ebenezer Wesleyan Methodist Church.

A man attempting to navigate a roundabout somehow ended up crashing into a wall at Ebenezer Wesleyan Methodist Church on SW 6th Ave. DBFR responded, but the elderly driver was uninjured. The church was not occupied at the time. @DelrayBeachPD is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/cIkuwnquyk — Delray Beach Fire (@DelrayBeachFire) December 18, 2019

Fortunately, the driver was not hurt, and the church was not occupied when the accident happened.