Driver doing donuts in Wellington cul-de-sac crashes, 1 dead

One person was killed after a Jeep carrying ten people crashed while the driver was doing donuts in a Wellington cul-de-sac.

PBSO says the crash occurred around 9 p.m., along Stotesbury Way, in a neighborhood near Forest Hill Boulevard and State Road 7, blocks from Emerald Cove Middle School on Tuesday.

Two of the ten occupants were partially outside the Jeep Compass on a window ledge when the vehicle overturned, the sheriff’s office said.

Those two people were ejected from the vehicle.

They were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where 21-year-old Troy Carrabis, of Wellington, died.

A 17-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, and a 15-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the driver and seven other people fled the scene.

Authorities have detained one of the passengers who initially fled and are questioning that person.

Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the driver and occupants.

Carrabis graduated from Palm Beach Central High School in 2016.

It is unclear at this time whether the unidentified occupants have ties to the high school.

This story is developing.