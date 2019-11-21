Driver in fatal Broward County forklift crash did not have license, in country illegally

The forklift driver involved in a deadly crash in Broward County should not have been behind the wheel or even in the country.

Ulises Mondragon of West Palm Beach was driving a forklift over the weekend when he collided with a Mercedes-Benz near Fort Lauderdale Beach, killing the driver.

Police say the 30-year-old admitted he did not have a driver’s license and was not authorized to drive a forklift.

They also said Mondragon is in the country illegally from El Salvador, and ICE has been notified.

Mondragon is jailed on multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash.