Drivers Start Your Engines, Finally

Roy Cooper, the governor of North Carolina, said that NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans in attendance, unless health conditions deteriorate in the state.

Cooper said he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway regarding safety protocols for staging the race. “We believe that unless health conditions go down, we believe we can hold the Coca-Cola 600,” he said.

He also said NASCAR should have an announcement later this week.

Here's the schedule NASCAR provided Cup teams this week for May and June. It includes two races each at Darlington and Charlotte, and events at Martinsville, Bristol, Atlanta and Miami. There are three Wednesday races on this schedule too. https://t.co/FduDnUIuWj — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) April 28, 2020

Most teams are based in the Charlotte area and are expected to return to work this week as essential

businesses.