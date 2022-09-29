Duets and “4-foot-tall beers”: Parker McCollum shares why he’s having a blast on tour with Thomas Rhett

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Thomas Rhett’s Bring the Bar to You Tour is in full swing, but in order to perform one of his recent big hits — “Beer Can’t Fix” — he needs someone to fill in for original duet partner Jon Pardi.

That’s where opening act Parker McCollum comes in. The rising star says he’s been jumping onstage with TR to perform that song live during the tour.

“I go out and sing Pardi’s verse,” he explains. “[It’s a] really, really fun, cool moment in the show. We just kinda cut loose and the crowd loves it. And obviously, that song was such a big hit for them, so I just get to go out there and take all the credit for Jon.”

Not that he’s not grateful: “Shout out to Pardi for letting me have that moment every night,” Parker adds with a laugh.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Bring the Bar to You Tour without an actual bar, and there’s a special moment onstage every night when the crew wheels out a bar fully stocked with tall boys.

“One night there were huge tall boys. They were, like, 4-foot-tall beers,” Parker remembers. “I usually just crack one of those open, and I think I usually leave it onstage when I go to sing. So, sorry about that, boys! Party foul.”

The Bring the Bar to You Tour will continue in the U.S. through mid-October. TR recently announced a Canadian leg of the trek for early 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.