Dumpster crashes onto SUV with child inside

According to Port St. Lucie police, a truck carrying a dumpster made a turn onto SW Savona Boulevard at SW Becker Road early Tuesday morning when the dumpster rolled off the truck and landed on top of an SUV.
Two people were inside the SUV at the time, a 39-year-old woman and 7-year-old child. Police say there none of them were injured, however, the SUV was damaged.
@PSLPolice investigating truck carrying “drop off dumpster”, flipped an SUV; no injuries reported, SW Becker Rd/SW Savona. Dumpster rolled off the truck, lifting truck off ground, impacting SUV. Everyone safely exited vehicle/truck. Road temporarily closed pic.twitter.com/LbqzxxY3fc
— Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) February 18, 2020