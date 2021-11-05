Dustin Lynch and Hardy plan back-to-back stops on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ ahead of the CMA Awards

Courtesy of ABC/Sweet Talk Publicity

Leading up to the 2021 CMA Awards on November 10, two country performers will swing by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their latest singles.

First up is Hardy, who’s making his late-night debut with his current single, “Give Heaven Some Hell.” Hardy’s nominated for CMA New Artist of the Year, and he’s scheduled to perform on the show, too, joining Dierks Bentley and Breland for a live rendition of their Dierks-led collaboration, “Beers on Me.” His Jimmy Kimmel Live! stop is set for November 8.

The following day, on November 9, Dustin Lynch will head to the Jimmy Kimmel stage, and he’s bringing rising star MacKenzie Porter along with him. They’ll perform their duet, “Thinking ‘Bout You.” Dustin and MacKenzie sent their version of the song to radio in March; fans first got to know the track as an album cut on Dustin’s Tullahoma album.

It’s an exciting three days for country fans, as the back-to-back lineup of Jimmy Kimmel performances will lead up to the 2021 CMAs on November 10. The show airs live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET.