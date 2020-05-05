Dustin Lynch celebrating Cinco de Mayo with virtual happy hour

ABC/Image Group LA

Dustin Lynch is raising a glass to Cinco de Mayo with a special livestream today.

The "Seein' Red" hit maker is hosting a social distancing Cino de Mayo virtual happy hour tonight that will entail homemade margaritas and a playlist featuring some of his favorite songs.

"Materials needed: quarantine buddies, drink of choice, and good vibes!" Dustin announced on Twitter.

The event will take place across Dustin's social media channels at 6 p.m. ET.

The Tennessee native recently released the fiery video for his current single, "Momma's House," off his album Tullahoma, which dropped in January. The album features the back-to-back number-one hits "Good Girl" and "Ridin' Roads."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.