Dustin Lynch expands Party Mode Tour

Dustin Lynch is remaining in “party mode.”

The “Thinking ‘Bout You” singer has extended his Party Mode Tour with three additional dates in November. He’ll perform two dates in Minnesota on November 3 and 4 at the Sanford Center and Mayo Clinic Health System, respectively, and one in Iowa on November 5. Country group King Calaway will open for him on the new dates.

“Throwing more wood on the fire 3 new shows on the Party Mode Tour just announced!” Dustin writes with a fire emoji.

The tour launched in March with Adam Sanders joining as the opening act and was originally supposed to wrap on November 2. The multi-city trek is named after a song on his most recent album, Blue in the Sky.

