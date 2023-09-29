Dustin Lynch hopes ‘Killed The Cowboy’ “finds someone who needs to hear it”

Courtesy of Broken Bow Records

Dustin Lynch has released his sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy.

The 12-track record features five songs penned by Dustin and includes a collaboration with Jelly Roll on “Chevrolet.”

“My hope is that this album finds someone who needs to hear it,” Dustin says of his new collection. “I want Killed The Cowboy to embrace the single people of the world and lift them up, to let them know that you don’t have to live a ‘normal’ life to still be happy in your own skin.”

Dustin is currently #7 on the country charts with “Stars Like Confetti,” which is off 2022’s Blue In The Sky.

Here’s the track list for Killed The Cowboy:

“Killed the Cowboy”

“Honky Tonk Heartbreaker”

“George Strait Jr.”

“Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)”

“If I Stop Drinkin'”

“Only Girl in This Town”

“Breakin’ up Down”

“Trouble with This Truck”

“Blue Lights”

“Lone Star”

“Listen to the Radio”

“Long Way Home”

