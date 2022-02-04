Dustin Lynch is in “party mode” with a 2022 headlining tour

ABC/Randy Holmes

Dustin Lynch returns to the stage for a headlining tour next month, called his Party Mode Tour. He announced the details on Friday, also hinting that he’ll have some new songs to play by the time the trek kicks off.

“We’re starting summer early and throwing DOWN on the Party Mode Tour,” Dustin says. “Get ready for new songs, a new show and even more energy! I can’t wait to party with y’all!”

Before the tour starts on March 17, Dustin will release his fifth studio album, Blue in the Sky. That project arrives February 11. That album rollout started with a bang, as he earned a six-week number-one song with its lead single, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” which is a duet with MacKenzie Porter.

The same day the album comes out, tickets for the tour go on sale. Newcomer Sean Stemaly will be joining Dustin for the bulk of the shows. For dates and details, head over to the star’s website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.