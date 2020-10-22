Dustin Lynch is planning an epic Vegas pool party for the summer of 2021

BBR Music Group

As fans and artists alike dream of the day when the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past, Dustin Lynch is doing more than just wishing. He’s planning ahead to next summer, with his just-announced Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Vegas.

The event is a epic three-day pool party in Sin City, set to take place from June 3-6, 2021, and Dustin’s bringing some musical friends along for the ride. Jordan Davis and Hardy are both scheduled to perform at the summertime bash, which will also feature DJ sets from Brandi Cyrus.



“It’s been a goal of mine for a long time to create a one-of-a-kind weekend experience for fans to be a part of, and the Pool Situation is just that,” the singer says. “Vegas is one of the greatest party cities in the world and I can’t think of a better place to launch this event. Get ready for a weekend of unforgettable music, hangs and partying. Summer 2021 can’t come soon enough!”

Additionally, Dustin’s upping the ante with a number of personally curated specialty parties, which are named after some of his biggest hits. Examples include the “Where It’s At” Welcome Party, the “Cowboys & Angels” Day Party and more.



Ticket packages and accommodation bundles for next year’s Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Vegas are on sale now.

By Carena Liptak

