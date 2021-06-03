Dustin Lynch is ready to “act a fool” as he returns to Sin City for his Pool Situation

Sweet Talk Publicity

What hath Luke Bryan wrought?

Long ago, the ACM Entertainer of the Year christened Dustin Lynch the official mayor of Crash My Playa, thanks to the epic pool parties he’s led at the superstar’s annual January gathering in the Caribbean. Now, after missing the 2021 edition of Luke’s fan getaway vacation thanks to COVID-19, Dustin kicks off his own four-day Pool Situation today in Las Vegas — and there’s sure to be plenty of post-pandemic revelry.

“It’s gonna be myself and my band’s first legit show together on the books,” Dustin explains, “and weirdly enough, our last show together was in Las Vegas for John Deere before we got the plug pulled. So it’s great to kick it back off in Las Vegas.”

He predicts that the Pool Situation will be “a lot crazier than a corporate John Deere event, and we’ll be acting a fool.”

Dustin is bringing a couple buddies along to help with his tomfoolery, and then Miley Cyrus‘ big sister will take over when the boys need a break.

“There’s no rules at the Pool Situation,” Dustin warns, “so we’ll just let the buzz dictate how long we play and what we play. But we’re taking Jordan Davis, taking HARDY, and Brandi Cyrus is coming along to be all things in-between crazy. So we’ll have a good time of great memory-making out there.”

The Pool Situation: Vegas kicks off with the “Where It’s At” Welcome Party at 10:30 tonight, with events continuing into the wee hours Sunday morning. Even though packages including rooms are sold-out, Party Passes are still available.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.