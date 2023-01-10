Dustin Lynch keeps “Party Mode” going with “Stars Like Confetti”

ABC

Dustin Lynch is inviting you to an alcohol-fueled rager in the woods!

While that’s not exactly surprising from the guy whose most recent hit was “Party Mode,” it’s actually just the setup for his new music video.

“Pumped to let y’all know that Stars Like Confetti will be my next single at country radio!” Dustin shared on Instagram, along with a clip complete with drinks, RVs and an inflatable pool. “We’re dropping the official music video Friday at 1pmCT!”

Both “Stars Like Confetti” and “Party Mode” are on Dustin’s latest album, Blue in the Sky, alongside his smash duet with MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You.”

