Dustin Lynch, Midland to headline 2020 Headwaters Country Jam

Headwaters Country Jam has announced its 2020 lineup.

The 13th annual festival, which takes place June 18-20 in Three Forks, Montana, will feature Dustin Lynch, Midland and Clay Walker as headliners. A mix of veteran and rising stars will also perform throughout the three-day festival, including Tanya Tucker, Craig Morgan, Ashley McBryde and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Additionally, The Cadillac Three will appear, along with "The Git Up" star Blanco Brown and Madison Kozak, the flagship artist signed to Nashville's new all-female label Songs & Daughters."

The Headwaters Country Jam will set up shop at a site called The Bridge that houses an arena and 2,000 campsites. Tickets go on sale January 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

