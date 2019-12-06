Dustin Lynch offers up track list, new song from his upcoming album, 'Tullahoma'

BBR Music Group

Dustin Lynch has shared more details about his fourth studio album, Tullahoma, which is due out in mid-January.

The country star has revealed the full track listing for the project, which includes the current Top 5 radio single “Ridin’ Roads,” as well as the 2018 fan favorite, “Good Girl.” The collection also reveals an impressive list of co-writers, including Old Dominion’s Matt Ramsey and Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley.

Another track on the album, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” is a duet with country star and recent Dancing With the Stars contestant Lauren Alaina.

Dustin named his next project after his Tennessee hometown, and in a press release, he says each track reflects a different influence or memory that shaped him in his early years.

“A lot of that points back to the people who raised me, and growing up with a lifestyle where I could go outside and have fun, explore and try new things in the great outdoors,” he muses. “It’s kind of about being that kid who’s discovering, the kid who’s figuring out love for the first time, all that good stuff.”

Tullahoma is due for release on January 17, but fans can pre-order the album now. Those who do will get an instant download of the album’s just-released lead track, “Momma’s House.”

Here’s the complete track list of Dustin’s new album, Tullahoma:

“Momma’s House”

“Dirt Road”

“Thinking ‘Bout You” (featuring Lauren Alaina)

“Ridin’ Roads”

“Old Country Song”

“The World Ain’t Yours and Mine”

“Country Star”

“Workin’ on You”

“Little Town Livin’”

“Red Dirt, Blue Eyes

“Good Girl”

