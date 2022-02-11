Dustin Lynch rounds up his buddies for “Party Mode” as his new album, ‘Blue in the Sky,’ arrives

BBR Music Group

Dustin Lynch’s new album, Blue in the Sky, arrived on Friday, and along with it comes a new single and music video.

In “Party Mode,” the singer takes an alcohol-fueled getaway to run from his heartbreak, complete with “Drinking every single drink, seven night a week, all over this town.” It’s a party anthem with a darker lyrical subtext, but the music video focuses on the song’s fun side.

In the clip, Dustin joins forces with his real-life buddies Cornbread and Corbin Wilson for a post-breakup tropical escape.

From start to finish, Blue in the Sky is filled with elements from the singer’s real life. Not only does it feature his friends, but in the music video, the gang take a ride in a small plane — when he’s not making music, Dustin’s studying to get his pilot’s license.

“Party Mode” is the next single off Blue in the Sky, following the multi-week number-one hit, “Thinking ‘Bout You.” It also lends his name to Dustin’s Party Mode Tour, which kicks off March 17.

