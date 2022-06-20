Dustin Lynch’s personal “Party Mode” in full swing on Party Mode Tour: “We’re really ready”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

After kicking off his Party Mode Tour early this year, Dustin Lynch’s onstage party is still going strong. He recently announced a fall leg for the trek, which will last until early October.

With a jam-packed set of hits and a high-energy, interactive approach to live performance, Dustin is capturing the attention of the crowd like a pro — but technically, this year marks his first headlining tour.

“It’s about time. I will say that,” Dustin tells ABC Audio regarding his new headliner status. “We’ve been waiting on the right time. We actually, I think, were there, and then COVID hit. So it’s been a two-year wait to get back to this point. And now we’re really ready.”

Of course, the Party Mode Tour takes its name from Dustin’s song “Party Mode,” off his new Blue in the Sky album. The music video features a series of cameos from a colorful cast of Dustin’s pals. That’s actually a fairly accurate reflection of what the singer’s real life looks like when he goes into “party mode,” he reveals.

“I’m a happy drunk, so I’m probably going to have a cocktail, maybe two,” he says, “… and my group of pirates and hillbillies that I hang out with. We’re a good time.”

In fact, Dustin says his group of friends is so good at having fun that they typically pick up some new friends when they go out together.

“I feel like we’re a very magnetic group,” he continues. “It seems like our crew starts out with a certain number and we end up with about double that at the after-party. So something’s going right.”

Tickets for the new dates on Dustin’s Party Mode Tour are on sale now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.