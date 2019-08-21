DWTS 2019 Cast Reveled!

This years cast has been reveled for Dancing with the Stars! The show is set to premiere September 16th, on ABC!

The cast is this year includes Karamo Brown, Bachelorette Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Christie Brinkley, Kate Flannery, Ray Lewis, Lamar Odom, Country Star Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Sean Spicer, Kel Mitchell, and Mary Wilson.

The pro’s this year will be Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, and Cheryl Burke. Some new dancers have also been added to the show, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov