Dylan Scott scores "brownie points" as "Nobody" inspires hits like his wife Blair

Dylan Scott‘s breakthrough number one, “My Girl,” was inspired by the mother of his two children, and his current hit, “Nobody,” was as well.

“Basically, I looked at Blair and I told her one day,” he explains, “I was like, ‘You know what? Nobody’s ever gonna love you the way I’m gonna love you.’ I was trying to get brownie points, you know?”

“But it worked,” the Louisiana native continues, “And then I went and wrote it, and what’s really cool is the way that the fans have [responded to] it, you know.”

Even as far back as the fall of 2019, Dylan says concert-goers were reacting to “Nobody” just as they did to his hits like “Hooked” and “Nothing to Do Town.” He believes there’s no better green light for a track to be a single than that feedback.

“When I sit down to write a song, the first thing I do when I’m writing is go, ‘Okay, can I see myself performing this song on stage and can I see the crowd enjoying it and singing it back and having a good time?'” he says.

“And so, in my opinion, the fans are, they’re the judge, you know,” he adds. “If they’re not singing along and not enjoying it, then why would I release that as a single?”

Dylan says there’s no doubt “Nobody” is his favorite song from his Nothing to Do Town EP, which came out in April of 2019.

