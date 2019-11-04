Early morning explosion reported at BB&T bank ATM

Authorities in Pinellas County are currently investigating an explosion at a bank ATM.

The incident was reported at the BB&T bank on Tampa Road at 3:27 a.m. Monday.

According to the report, authorities received a call from the bank’s alarm system and arrived to the scene to discover the remains of the explosion on the “south side of the building.”

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities are still conducting their investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 582-6200.