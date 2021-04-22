Earth Day 2021: Local Events

Today we celebrate Earth and continue our efforts to preserve our planet with cleanups, conservation projects and more.
Here are a few events here locally that you can volunteer your time to help clean up and celebrate Earth Day!
Earth Day Cleanup
April 22, 9 AM – 12 PM
Bryant Park @ Lake Worth Lagoon
Lake Worth, FL
Earth Day Celebration
April 22, 10 AM – 2 PM
South Florida Science Center, 4801 Dreher Trail N
West Palm Beach, FL
Earth Day Park Cleanup
April 22, 5 – 7 PM
West Boynton Park and Recreation Center, 6000 Northtree Blvd
Lake Worth, FL
Earth Day Party
April 22, 7:30 – 9:00 PM
Fred Astaire, 3824 SE Dixie Hwy
Stuart, FL
Earth Day Arts and Crafts
April 22, 7 – 9 PM
4455 Sol Press Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL
Jupiter Dive – Earthday Clean-up
Saturday (April 24), 8 AM – 6 PM
Jupiter Dive Center, 1001 N, FL A1AAlt Suite 113
Jupiter, FL
Edna’s Garden Party – Earth Day 2021
Today, 5:30 – 7:30 PM
West Jupiter Community Group, Inc., Church Cemetery, 7187 Church St
Jupiter, FL