Earth Day 2021: Local Events

Today we celebrate Earth and continue our efforts to preserve our planet with cleanups, conservation projects and more.

Here are a few events here locally that you can volunteer your time to help clean up and celebrate Earth Day!

Earth Day Cleanup

April 22, 9 AM – 12 PM Bryant Park @ Lake Worth Lagoon Lake Worth, FL

Earth Day Celebration April 22, 10 AM – 2 PM South Florida Science Center, 4801 Dreher Trail N West Palm Beach, FL

Earth Day Park Cleanup April 22, 5 – 7 PM West Boynton Park and Recreation Center, 6000 Northtree Blvd Lake Worth, FL

Earth Day Party April 22, 7:30 – 9:00 PM Fred Astaire, 3824 SE Dixie Hwy Stuart, FL Earth Day Arts and Crafts April 22, 7 – 9 PM 4455 Sol Press Blvd Coconut Creek, FL Jupiter Dive – Earthday Clean-up Saturday (April 24), 8 AM – 6 PM Jupiter Dive Center, 1001 N, FL A1AAlt Suite 113 Jupiter, FL