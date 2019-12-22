Eddie Murphy Reprises Old Roles on “SNL” After 35 Years, Delivers Big Ratings

Eddie Murphy returned to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend after 35 years, and he brought along several of his most popular characters, including Buckwheat, Mister Robinson and Gumby, along with big ratings.

The actor, who was a regular cast member on the show from 1980 to 1984, opened the show by telling the audience, “It’s great to be back here finally hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ for Christmas,” Murphy said. “This is the last episode of 2019, but if you’re black this is the first episode since I left back in 1984.”

He then showed a picture of himself from when he first started on the show.

Murphy was greeted on stage by Tracey Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle during his opening monologue.

More than 9.9 million viewers turned in to see Murphy, marking the show’s best ratings since May 2017.