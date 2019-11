(AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Costco has just given egg nog lovers the chance to get lit like a Christmas tree! The chain now sells a “wine cocktail” that packs a punch of 13.9% ABV and it’s calling your name! The drink is made up of real dairy cream and goes well over ice. The egg nog is stocked on shelves in a 1.5-liter bottle. Are you a fan of egg nog?