El Paso Walmart to reopen after mass shooting

A Walmart in El Paso plans to reopen with a permanent memorial for the 22 people gunned down there earlier this month.

Police and the FBI finished processing the crime scene last week and gave control back to Walmart.

Crews will completely renovate the store before reopening in a few months while nearly all 400 Walmart employees have been temporarily reassigned.

During construction, armed guards will remain on site.

Additionally, a fence has been put up for trespassers.

“Nothing will erase the pain of Aug. 3, and we’re hopeful that reopening the store will be another testament to the strength and resiliency that has characterized the El Paso community in the wake of this tragedy,” Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said in a statement.

The project is expected to take three to four months.