Police are looking for possible suspects who broke into a suburban Palm Beach Gardens home on Oak Knoll Drive.

Palm Beach County detectives say the robber(s) attacked an elderly couple and stole jewelry and cash. The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

The elderly couple were sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. You’ll remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.