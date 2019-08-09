Elderly man kills wife then himself due to concerns about medical bills

Authorities in Washington are reporting that an elderly man shot his wife and then himself committed over concerns that they could not afford their healthcare bills.

The incident was reported in Ferndale on Wednesday around 8:30 am.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, they received a called from the 77-year-old man saying “I am going to shoot myself.” He then told the operator that there will be a note with instructions and that his body and his wife’s body would be “in the front bedroom.”

When authorities arrived to the home at 6500 bock of Timmeran Lane they immediately set up a perimeter and had a crisis negotiator attempt to get in touch with someone inside the home. After trying for an hour, the team sent a robotic camera up to the home and found that both the man and his wife were deceased.

Investigators found several notes in the home that listed several of the wife’s ailments and the couples concerns about not having enough money to pay for treatment. Another note listed a next-of-kin.

Sheriff Bill Elfo of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spoke about the incident saying:

“It is very tragic that one of our senior citizens would find himself in such desperate circumstances where he felt murder and suicide were the only option.”

Two dogs were also found in the home. They have since been turned over to the Humane Society.