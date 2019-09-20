Elementary school students fingerprinted after knife found on campus

Authorities are reporting that students at Grassy Waters Elementary School in West Palm Beach were fingerprinted after school administrators found a kitchen knife in a student’s backpack.

According to the report, the incident occurred earlier this week in a 5th grade classroom.

Officials did not say how the knife was discovered, however, they did report that none of the students in the classroom would claim the backpack or the knife.

Authorities then circulated small pieces of paper to students in the classroom and had each student put their fingerprints on the paper.

Officials say those fingerprints have since been destroyed and that police had no true intention of using the fingerprints as part of the investigation.

The Principal of the school has since sent out a notice to parents apologizing for the incident and saying it is “not something that the school district condones.”

The police department is currently investigating both the discovery of the knife and the handling of the situation.