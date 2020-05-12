Eli Young Band is inaugural act for Concert in Your Car series in Texas

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAEli Young Band is taking part in an innovative method to bring live shows to fans amidst this time of self isolation.

Billboard reports that the ACM Award-winning group is the first act to partake in the new Concert in Your Car series at Global Life Field Stadium in Arlington, Texas on June 4.

To follow social distancing guidelines, a stage will be set up in the parking lot where the artists will perform as fans watch from inside their cars. They'll be able to listen to the hour-long set as it broadcasts through the car radio on a specific FM station.

Cars will be parked in every other spot, leaving an empty space in between. A maximum amount of 400 cars are allowed on site. Tickets are $40 per car and have to be purchased before the show. The venue staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and will scan tickets through closed car windows, among other precautions.

"Our lives have revolved around playing live," says frontman Mike Eli. "We need to be connected with our fans again. We miss them."

Other artists playing in the Concert in Your Car series include Pat Green on June 6 and Josh Abbott Band on June 7. Tickets go on sale May 15.

