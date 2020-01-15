Eli Young Band's ready to "Break It In" on the road in 2020

BMLG/Eli Young Band

BMLG/Eli Young BandEli Young Band will kick off their 2020 headlining tour on Valentine’s Day in Denver, Colorado, with Canadian duo High Valley joining them for a handful of dates on the trek.

“After taking some time off over the holidays to regroup and reset, we’re so ready to get back to rockin’ on the road,” Mike Eli says. “We’ve been rehearsing a new show and new songs, and we can’t wait to share all of it with our fans!”

Pre-sales for the tour are underway now, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday. You can find full details at EliYoungBand.com.

EYB’s currently climbing the country chart with “Break It In,” their follow-up to their 2019 chart topper, “Love Ain’t.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.