Ellen Barkin being sued by photographer who took photo of her “flipping the bird”

Actress Ellen Barkin is being sued by a photographer after she posted a licensed photo of herself flicking off the camera on her Twitter feed.

The photo was taken by photographer Steven Hirsch during the second day of the Harvey Weinstein trial where Barkin showed up to support her friend Annabella Sciorra.

Barkin then posted the photo to her Twitter feed on January 23rd where it received over 15,000 likes.

Hirsch, who according to TMZ is in the business of licensing his photos to online and print media for a fee, says he licensed the photo to the NY Outlet but that Barkin did not have permission to use the photo.

He is now suing Barkin for damages.

See the photo here.