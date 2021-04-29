Elvie Shane keeps his hot streak going with Opry debut, EP release and an opening slot for Jason Aldean

Jason Myers/Wheelhouse Records

Newcomer Elvie Shane has made a big impression on country fans with “My Boy,” his heartstring-tugging tribute to his stepson, which is now inside the Top 30 at country radio.

Last week, the up-and-coming singer-songwriter kept that momentum going with two major milestones: The release of his debut EP, Country Roads, and his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry last weekend.

On Thursday night, he’ll round that out with a virtual meet-and-greet with fans before going live on TikTok at 6:30PM CT.

Fans hoping to connect with Elvie in person will get their chance next month, too: He was recently announced as the opening act for Jason Aldean’s two-night stop at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Taking place on May 14 and 15, the shows will be Jason’s first in over a year, as he and other artists have had to hit pause on their tour plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to a handful of in-person tickets still available to the May 14 show, fans can purchase livestream tickets to watch the full concert, including access to re-watch Jason’s 90-minute set for 24 hours after the show.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.