Elvie Shane looks ahead with ambitious new album, ‘Backslider’

Elvie Shane‘s debut album, Backslider, will be out this month.

The rising star announced the release of his 15-track freshman record, which will drop on October 29. The project, co-written by Elvie, includes his current top-five single, “My Boy.”

“It’s about more than just me,” Elvie say of Backslider. “Whether you’re from the United States or the other side of the world, we’ve probably experienced the same things: Heartbreak, family trouble, love, the yearning for a better life. These songs are my personal stories written so they rhyme … but I think they are stories that happen to each and every one of us.”

Backslider is available for pre-order now from the usual outlets.

