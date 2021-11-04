Elvie Shane strikes RIAA Gold with his chart-topping breakout debut, “My Boy”

Pictured (L-R): – Brian Wolf (Maverick Management), JoJamie Hahr (BBR Music Group), Elvie Shane, Jay Jones (BBR Music Group) ; Courtesy of BBR Music Group

The accolades are continuing to pour in for Elvie Shane’s number-one debut, “My Boy”: The song just clinched RIAA Gold certification, racking up more than 500,000 units of consumption since its release.

“Music isn’t just the noise we make,” Elvie says, reflecting on the milestone. “It is the people that consume it. This song isn’t just a song. It is a chapter out of my personal journey. A sincerest ‘Thank You’ to my listeners for giving my story a GOLD record.”

A searing, bluesy ode to the singer’s relationship with his stepson, “My Boy” shot up the charts earlier this year after going viral on social media. Last week, Elvie followed it up with his major label debut, Backslider, an album full of songs that round out his musical story.

It’s been a big year for the singer in personal news, too. This summer, he and his wife Mandi welcomed their first biological child together, a daughter named Zaelyn.

